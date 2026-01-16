Homefield advantage: Will IU or Miami have more fans at the National Championship game?

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University fans are making their way to Miami in droves, hoping to witness history as the Hoosiers compete for their first national championship.

At Indianapolis International Airport, travelers flood the terminal heading south for the big game.

Dick Huffman, a longtime IU supporter, cannot believe the team has made it this far.

"(I'm) still pinching myself," Huffman said.

The airport was filled with Indiana fans, including John, who expressed confidence about the team's chances.

"We're taking it there. We're taking it there where you see I'm going," IU alum John Gaidoo said.

However, not everyone at the airport was rooting for the Hoosiers. Some Miami fans were also making the trip, hoping to see their Hurricanes spoil Indiana's championship dreams.

Miami fan JB Balthrop acknowledged the challenging environment he faces as a Hurricanes supporter in Indiana.

"I get the eye rolls. You get the eye rolls? I get the eye rolls, the trash talk, but I feel like I'm feeling with it," JB said.

Melanie Watson, another traveler, finds herself in a unique position for this CFP Championship game.

"Well, I usually root for Indiana teams, Big 10 teams, but Miami, that's where my loyalties lie," Watson said.

The question of home-field advantage has become a major talking point leading up to the game. Ticket marketplace SeatGeek tracks purchase locations, providing insight into potential crowd composition for the championship.

According to SeatGeek data, 37% of tickets were purchased in Florida, while 20% came from Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio combined, suggesting a significant Midwest presence at the game.

Chris Leyden from SeatGeek offered analysis on the surprising ticket distribution.

"You would assume by default that Miami would have a pretty dominant fan advantage in that their fans could drive down the street to the game," Leyden explained. "But you still have pretty high demand from Indiana and Illinois, so I wouldn't be surprised if the mix is actually quite close," Leyden added.

Fans had varying predictions for the outcome of the championship game. JB predicted a close contest with Miami coming out on top.

"I think it's going to be a close one. I think it's going to be probably 31-24 Miami," JB said.

Gaidoo remained confident about Indiana's chances.

"IU will pull it out. We got the best coach. We got the best players," John said.

The Indiana-Miami game is one of the highest-priced tickets in college football history, which often can lead to an increase in scammers.

More information on how to avoid scams can be found on the SeatGeek website.

