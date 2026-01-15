Indiana-Miami CFP Championship game watch parties, local events

IU fans unable to make the trip to Miami for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship have dozens of watch party options across Indiana, though many are filling up fast.

The official IU watch party at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall sold out in 90 minutes Tuesday evening. The free event requires digital tickets and opens doors at 6 p.m., with rally towels for the first 10,000 attendees.

Free rally towels will be distributed Thursday from 5-6:30 p.m. at Assembly Hall's South Lobby for fans who couldn't secure watch party tickets.

The IU Alumni Association is tracking over 50 watch parties statewide and offers a free downloadable National Championship Celebration Kit for home viewing parties.

Indianapolis area options

Several Indianapolis venues are hosting championship watch parties:

Athenaeum (Basile Theatre): Free, first-come, first-served watch party at 401 E. Michigan St. with food and drinks available.

The Hangar: $40 ticketed event at 501 Madison Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Liter House: Free ticketed event with capped attendance at 5301 Winthrop Ave. from 6-10 p.m. Register here.

Metazoa Brewing Company: Watch party at 140 S. College Ave. Register here.

Elevate: Watch party from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at 141 E. Washington St.

Fishers Event Center: Admission is free; however, a ticket is required for entry.

Prime 47: Carmel at Clay Terrace. Reservations required.

Hoosier Alley Entertainment, 2424 S. Walnut St., Bloomington. Reservations required.

Statewide locations

Regional IU campus and alumni association watch parties include:



IU Southeast (New Albany): University Center South

IU South Central (Columbus): Yes Cinema (registration needed)

Golf Up 31 (Kokomo): 7-10 p.m.

Coby's Irish Pub (South Bend): 7:30-10:30 p.m.

What's Up Pub (Fort Wayne)

Red Zone Sports Bar (Dyer)

Indiana faces Miami at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in the school's first-ever national championship game appearance. The game airs on ESPN.