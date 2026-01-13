Indiana-Miami National Championship tickets could be the most expensive in playoff history

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University fans are facing sticker shock as they try to secure tickets for the College Football National Championship game in Miami, with prices soaring above $3,000 for the cheapest seats.

Kristin Newkirk from Carmel had been saving money to travel to Miami with her husband, but after Indiana's Peach Bowl victory, they were stunned by ticket prices.

"We logged on and seeing $4,000 for the cheapest ticket. I didn't quite know what to do. We ended up getting flights. And it just seems virtually impossible at this point," Newkirk said.

National Championship tickets could be the most expensive in playoff history

The university allocated 20,000 tickets to fans based on donation levels, years as season ticket holders, and priority points, according to Jeremy Gray, associate athletic director at Indiana University.

Fans unable to secure tickets through the university are turning to the secondary market, where prices exceed $3,000 per seat.

Kyle Zorn from TickPick, an online ticket marketplace that tracks prices, said the demand stems from a perfect storm of factors.

"This is something where it's the perfect mixture that's leading up to this demand, where you have one of the teams is playing in their home venue. You have another team that has had an unprecedented run," Zorn said.

Ticket experts recommend waiting until closer to game time for better deals and being cautious of scams.

"I always advise 48 to 72 hours. If you find a deal that sounds too good to be true on social media, highly advise being very careful about that," Zorn said.

Despite the high costs, Newkirk decided to keep her flights to Miami and remain hopeful.

"If we're not able to get in, at least we felt like we were closer, and we were still part of the experience," Newkirk added.

Griffin Gonzalez is the In Your Community multimedia journalist for Hamilton County. He joined WRTV in January of 2024. Griffin loves to tell stories about people overcoming their biggest obstacles and share the good news that his community has to offer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Griffin by emailing him at griffin.gonzalez@wrtv.com.