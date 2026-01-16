IU Cheerleader secures elite Air Force scholarship as Hoosiers chase national title

BLOOMINGTON — Excitement is building on Indiana University’s campus as the Hoosiers prepare to play on college football’s biggest stage, the CFP national title game. But another athlete on the field is also marking a big accomplishment of their own.

Senior Micah Nathan will be on the sidelines, cheering them on.

Micah Nathan

Nathan, a co-captain of IU’s co-ed cheer team, recently earned a highly competitive Air Force Health Professions Scholarship that will fully fund his medical school education for the next four years and commission him as an Air Force Officer.

The scholarship will also provide an annual salary and stipend.

“I’m going to med school for the next four years, and it’s completely paid for by the Air Force,” Nathan said.

Micah Nathan

The chemistry major has spent his time at IU balancing academics, cheerleading and training as a cadet in the university’s Air Force ROTC program.

“It’s one of the most elite scholarships that can be received,” said Capt. Brendan Benning, IU assistant professor of aerospace studies and recruiter.

Benning said Nathan is a stand-out cadet.

“He’s one of one,” Benning said. “You’re not even talking about his academic achievements. He has over a 3.9 GPA. He scored over 98% on the physical fitness assessment. Cadet Nathan is everything that we want our future leaders to embody.”

Nathan credits his experience on IU’s cheer team performing in front of thousands of fans with helping him develop the discipline and confidence needed to succeed in ROTC and in the classroom.

Micah Nathan

“You have to be confident in your own skills to go out there and perform at an elite level,” Nathan said. “That sort of drive and discipline has helped me even in my studies. It’s helped me become the best leader in the Air Force that I can be.”

Benning said Nathan’s combination of roles — student-athlete, male cheerleader and Air Force cadet — is rare.

As the Hoosiers chase a national championship, Nathan told WRTV that he hopes his journey inspires others, especially male athletes, to stay open to new opportunities.

“My message is that guys can cheer,” he said. “If I had shrugged it off and said I’d never like that, then I wouldn’t be where I’m standing right now. I’ve loved the experience I’ve had these last four years.”

Micah Nathan

With graduation and medical school ahead, Nathan calls this moment, cheering on the Hoosiers while celebrating his own achievement, a great finish to a cheerleading journey he stumbled upon back in high school.

“This is the capstone to a great year,” he said.

He will be attending Indiana University School of Medicine.

The scholarship will help place Nathan on a direct path to serve as a physician in the U.S. Air Force after completing medical school.

He's interested in being an in-flight

___