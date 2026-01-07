Sun bear predicts winner of the Peach Bowl

ATLANTA, GA — As the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers are getting ready to face off against the No. 5 Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl on Friday, many are weighing in as to which team will come out on top. One particular "pundit" chose the Hoosiers in his first-ever Peach Bowl pick.

Xander, the 27-year-old Malayan Sun Bear from Zoo Atlanta, believes the IU Hoosiers will emerge victorious and move on to the 2026 CFP National Championship on Monday, January 19, in Miami.

Did he choose correctly?

The 58th annual Peach Bowl kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 9 in Atlanta. You can catch all the action on ESPN.

Watch Xander's pick below.