IU-Notre Dame matchup set for first round of College Football Playoff

Darron Cummings/AP
Indiana players celebrate with the Old Oaken Bucket after defeating Purdue in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
BLOOMINGTON — The first 12-team College Football Playoff bracket was unveiled on Sunday. It will include both Indiana and Notre Dame.

The in-state rivals will meet in South Bend in the playoff’s opening first round game on Friday, December 20.

IU (11-1) earned the Big Ten’s fourth spot in the field of 12, joining conference champ Oregon, runner-up Penn State, and Ohio State. They will be the #10 seed in the bracket.

Notre Dame (11-1) will land as the #7 seed after waiting out Saturday’s conference championship games.

The Fighting Irish own a 23-5-1 all-time record against IU.

The last meeting between the two teams came back in 1991.

