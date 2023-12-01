IU welcomes Curt Cignetti as new head football coach

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University officially welcomed the new head football coach to campus on Friday.

Coach Curt Cignetti was introduced by the Indiana football program in a press conference at the IU memorial stadium.

The Hoosiers hired Cignetti after seven years under Tom Allen, who was fired on Nov. 26.

"This is an exciting opportunity at a prestigious university in the top football conference in the country and there is no reason why we cant be successful, pack the stadium and be a source of pride to the entire university and town and state of Indiana" Cignetti said. "We're going to change the culture, the mindset, the expectation level and improve the brand of Indiana Hoosier Football."

Cignetti, 62, spent the last five seasons with the James Madison Dukes. This year the Dukes went 11-1 in their regular season schedule.

He was a member of Nick Saban's original staff when he took over at Alabama in 2007.

In his stints at Indiana University (Pennsylvania), Elon and James Madison, Cignetti holds a 119-35 career record.