IU Women's basketball team makes history, clinch Big Ten title

BLOOMINGTON — Sunday was a history making day for the Hoosiers.

The IU and Purdue women's basketball tams had a rematch. It was the first time Assembly Hall ever sold out for a women's game.

Mackenzie Holmes led the way with 20 points followed by Grace Berger with 14 - a senior day to remember.

"Obviously anytime you can play Purdue in front of 17,000 fans, I think that's pretty hard to beat," Berger said.

The 83-60 victory gave IU a share of its first Big Ten regular-season championship since 1982-83, the first season of league play.

Indiana (26-1, 16-1) already has broken the single-season school record and now, with 14 straight victories, it's also tied the second-longest streak in school history. They’ve won 18 consecutive home games and Coach Teri Moren, who became the Hoosiers’ career wins leader earlier this season, is two wins away from No. 200 with the Hoosiers and three away from No. 400 overall.

"They believe in each other and they have tremendous chemistry on and off the floor which has been so cool to be a part of and so cool to watch ... one of those moments where you sit back and you go 'that's what it's supposed to look like.'"

WRTV IU Coach Teri Moren smiles and gives a hug.

WRTV's Brad Brown was the only Indianapolis reporter at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the historic day.

IU's biggest game yet is happening Sunday at Iowa. ESPN Game Day will be there with the Big Ten title on the line.