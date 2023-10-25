Jim Irsay announces Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s shoulder surgery was a success

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced quarterback Anthony Richardson had a successful surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Richardson was injured in the Tennessee Titans game when he fell awkwardly on his shoulder. The fall sprained his AC Joint.

In a social media post, Irsay confirmed the surgery went well and Richardson’s shoulder has been repaired.

“No new surprises were found during surgery — they just repaired what was expected,” Irsay said. “Anthony is doing well and thanks everyone for the support.”

Irsay says it is still unknown when Richardson will return to the field.

Additionally, Irsay says the NFL “admits and understands” they did not make the correct calls at the end of Sunday’s Colts game against the Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium.

URGENT NFL/COLTS NEWS:

🏈 #5 QB Anthony Richardson’s surgery today in LA was a success! It was a long procedure and his shoulder injury has been repaired. No new surprises were found during surgery - they just repaired what was expected. Anthony is doing well and thanks everyone… — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 25, 2023

The Browns won the game following two controversial pass interference penalties called on Indianapolis cornerback Darrell Baker Jr.

PREVIOUS | Colts continue searching for solutions after 39-38 loss to Cleveland (wrtv.com)

Irsay says the league needs to institute instant replays for all calls, including penalties, in the last two minutes of NFL games.