'Jim Irsay Collection' makes stop at Chicago's Navy Pier

WRTV
Posted at 12:53 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 13:12:20-04

CHICAGO — “We are spiritual beings having a human experience.”

With those words, Colts owner Jim Irsay welcomed fans to a one-night-only experience of the "Jim Irsay Collection" in Chicago on Tuesday night.

More than 1,500 people packed the AON Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier for a glimpse of music, sports, and American history. The touring display of Irsay’s eclectic collection features more than 75 pieces.

His well-publicized multi-million dollar guitars are front and center, along with artifacts from Presidents Washington, Lincoln, and Kennedy.

Instruments owned by all four of The Beatles, and the original Paul McCartney lyrics to "Hey Jude" are featured as well. Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, and Elton John are also among the legendary musicians included.

The night culminated with a performance by “The Jim Irsay Band”. Led by Irsay on vocals, the band includes Mike Wanchic on guitar (John Mellencamp), Mike Mills on bass (founding member of R.E.M.), Tom Bukovac on guitar (has played on over 700 albums with major artists), Kenny Wayne Shepherd on guitar (five-time GRAMMY® nominee), Kenny Aronoff on drums (Sir Paul McCartney, Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, Sting, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson) and Michael Ramos on keyboards (Mellencamp, Los Lonely Boys, Patti Griffin, Paul Simon).

The band was joined by special guest Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ann Wilson of Heart on vocals. Chicago blues icon Buddy Guy also took the stage for a fiery set of songs.

Fans can expect even more when the tour comes to Lucas Oil Stadium on September 9. Free tickets are available at jimirsaycollection.com and capacity is limited.

PHOTOS: 'Jim Irsay Collection' makes stop in Chicago
BBR_1271_01.png
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022334431.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022320902.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_003127032.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022428093.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022413791.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022351382.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022340225.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022517782.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022511358.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022453608.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022617622.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022610589.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022533704.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022712655.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022709156.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022701892.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022844828.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022821591.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022733803.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_023030939.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_023013961.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022944872.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_022854194.jpg
WRTV
PXL_20220803_023057895.jpg
WRTV

