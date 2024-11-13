LIV Golf to tee off in Indiana

WESTFIELD — Get ready, golf fans! The world of professional golf is coming to central Indiana. LIV Golf, the innovative golf league, will make a stop at the Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield.

The course was designed by renowned golf architect Pete Dye. The event is scheduled for August 15-17, 2025.

LIV Golf aims to revolutionize the sport by offering a fresh and exciting format. With a focus on fan engagement, the league promises to bring a new level of excitement to the game.

In addition to the event in Central Indiana, LIV Golf also announced a new stop in Korea and returning stops in Chicago, Dallas, the UK, and Andalucia.