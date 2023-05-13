Lundgaard Wins Pole for GMR Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS — It turned out to be the closest qualifying ever for the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

At the end it would see 21-year-old Christian Lundgaard winning his first-ever IndyCar Series pole position. He'll lead the field to the green flag for Saturday's race.

Lundgaard had been fast during both practice sessions earlier on Friday. Then he was able to make it stick just the same in the final round of knockout qualifying. Felix Rosenqvist was just .0027 seconds behind him, a matter of a few inches over the 2-plus mile road course. Rosenqvist will have to settle for second after a pair of previous poles on the IMS road course.

WRTV's Brad Brown talked with Lungaard after Friday's qualifying session.