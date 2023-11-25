Lutheran and Bishop Chatard Earn Football State Titles

INDIANAPOLIS — Another Hoosier-State tradition kicked off Friday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. The 51st IHSAA Football State Finals featured the final 12 teams of the season. Friday's action included a pair of Indianapolis schools repeating as champions.

Lutheran 35, Adams Central 28

The Lutheran Saints wrapped a record-tying performance with Friday's win. They became just the second school in state tourney history to finish 3-straight football seasons as unbeaten state champs. The victory extends their win streak to 43-straight, which is among the top five all-time in Indiana.

Junior quarterback Jackson Willis threw four touchdown passes for the Saints. Lutheran Senior Jeremiah King was named the Class 1A Mental Attitude Award winner.

Lutheran built a 21-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but Adams Central cut it to a single score with just under 90 seconds remaining. The Saints had to recover an onside kick to set up the final kneel-down snaps ahead of their celebration.

Bishop Chatard 35, Heritage Hills 7

It was a record-extending 17th football state title for the Bishop Chatard Trojans, and their fourth 3A title in the past five seasons. Senior Riley Kinnett rushed for four touchdowns, after missing most of the regular season with an arm injury. He accepted his blue ribbon medal with that right arm still in cast up to his elbow.

It was the Chatard defense that was equally impressive, giving up less than a hundred yards offense in the first three quarters. HHHS managed just a late score to prevent the shutout.

Both Chatard and Lutheran will move up one class in 2024, based on the IHSAA 'success factor' for winning back-to-back titles. That will put Lutheran in Class 2A next fall, and the Trojans will be back up in the 4A tourney.

Games continue Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium:

