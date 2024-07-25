Major League Soccer says there are ‘no plans’ to bring expansion team to Indianapolis soon

INDIANAPOLIS — After months of work trying to bring a Major League Soccer team to the Circle City, the league’s commissioner says there are no plans to expand soon.

The MLS Commissioner, Don Garber, said during a press conference on Wednesday that San Diego is the end of expansion for the league for a “period of time.”

“Right now, there isn’t a specific plan to expand. I know many of you have seen the Mayor of Indianapolis who was here over the last couple of days,” Garber said.

While he said the City of Indianapolis is doing everything right, getting an MLS team is a long process.

“We love the city; we love the support from city leaders and the state,” Garber said. “We think there’s an interesting ownership dynamic and location so we will continue to work with them to see how it plays out.”

Garber says if there is a market to expand with the needed elements, they would consider strongly expanding when the time is right.

In April, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that the city would be leading an effort to land a Major League Soccer expansion team.

The announcement frustrated United Soccer League’s Indy Eleven ownership group who had long been planning the development of Eleven Park which included a 20,000 seat multi-purpose stadium, apartments, office and commercial space off of Kentucky Avenue.

The project was slated to be completed by Summer 2025.