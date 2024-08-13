Max Clark Moves Up

One year ago, Max Clark was being touted as one of baseball's future stars after being drafted #3 overall by the Detroit Tigers.

12 months of work has gotten him back to the Midwest and one step closer to his Major League goal.

Clark recently got promoted by the Tigers to the West Michigan Whitecaps, the team's Midwest League Single —an affiliate located near Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Max's first road trip with his new team brought him to Fort Wayne, where family and friends got a chance to see him play up close and in person. Many of them were seeing him play professionally for the first time.

WRTV's Brad Brown talked with Max, his mom, and his fiancee about having their guy back so close to home.

Local fans will have one more shorter road trip to see Clark this season. The Whitecaps play the final week of August in Dayton, a 6-game series there against the Dragons.