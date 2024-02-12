Circle Centre Mall to host pop-ups for All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — It's NBA All Star week in Indy and local businesses are trying to capitalize on the excitement.

Special shops are popping up and restaurants are putting on the finishing touches.

It's supposed to be a big money maker for the city. 125,000 people are expected in and around downtown, with an anticipated $320 million in revenue.

Some of it will benefit local businesses and the people working there.

Monday, everyone seemed to be scurrying around downtown Indy to get final preparations underway for the big weekend.

WRTV

Out at the Circle Centre Mall pop-up shops are moving in.

The mall will house 20 different pop-ups with restaurants, and a beer garden too.

The pop-ups will be made up of both local and national brands.

Luke Aeschliman, the Circle Centre Mall Vice President and General Manager says they hope it will bring more to Indy beyond the big weekend.

"It's not just about this weekend but we are making investments into spaces that can have a lasting impact as we move through the rest of this year and even looking forward to 2025," Aeschliman said.

The mall isn't the only place anticipating an uptick in revenue.

Pearl Street Pizzeria and Pub in downtown Indy is excited for the groups they are anticipating.

WRTV

Katelyn Cornelius, the general manager at the pub, says they're anticipating to be overflowing with people from Thursday to Sunday.

"It's exciting. It's a little nerve wracking," Cornelius said.

Businesses are excited for the anticipated 125,000 people in and around downtown.

"Whenever there is a big event like this in town it is like Christmas morning honestly, it's like oh my gosh so many new faces," Cornelius said.

New faces, means more revenue for local businesses.

"The money, I mean all of the money. I hate to put it around it but it's huge," Cornelius said. "We're really excited. Because the busy season just makes us sky rocket."

It's predicted $320 million in revenue will be flushing through Indy's economy.

WRTV

For restaurants that means their staff gets a cut.

"It's a great opportunity for the city of Indianapolis to showcase itself to people form out of town traveling. We have great service, great hospitality," Joel Reitz, the co-owner O'Reilly's Irish Pub said.

The mall announced the following shops would be coming:



Mitchell & Ness

Under Aurmor

Full Court Press

NBPA Brotherhood Deli

Clark Street Sports

CollegiateLuxe

Grails, Inc.

Video Game Palooza

Bobalicious

Bull Grill

Chicago Pit Stop

Danielle’s Popcorn

EatHere Chef Experience

They say they will also have live music with a beer garden, including late night DJs.

All-Star weekend is expected to cost the city more than $12 million.

The main source of the funding will come from the Indiana Sports Corp's Indy Championship Fund.

That number does not include the added costs the city will be putting in. From street preparations to staffing security for the weekend.