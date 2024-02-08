Jelly Roll to perform in Indianapolis during NBA All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Jelly Roll has joined the concert lineup for the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Grammy Award-nominated rapper and singer will be headlining the NBA on TNT All-Star Celebration concert taking place on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 9:30 p.m. at the Indiana Convention Center.

Tickets are currently on sale for $50.

Jelly Roll will be performing among the following artists during All-Star Weekend:



Friday, Feb 16 at 9 p.m.: T-Pain and Zedd

Saturday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.: Keith Urban and Walker Hayes

Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.: Lil Wayne

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Feb 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

