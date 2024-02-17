Jelly Roll visits Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, Jelly Roll helped spread some positivity to young people in Pendleton who walked a similar path.

The rapper and singer visited the Indiana Department of Corrections Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility.

According to a social media post from the IDOC, Jelly Roll shared words of encouragement and hope to the young men at the facility.

“It was an unforgettable day filled with stories of resilience, words of inspiration, and pure positivity,” IDOC said.

Jelly Roll has been busy in the Circle City this NBA All-Star weekend. The musician performed among T-Pain and Zedd on Friday and Keith Urban and Walker Hayes Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday at 9:30 p.m., Jelly Roll will headline the NBA on TNT All-Star Celebration concert at the Indiana Convention Center.

On Sunday, he will perform alongside Lil Wayne at 3 p.m.

