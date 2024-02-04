Watch Now
SportsNBA All-Star 2024 Indy

Actions

Lil Wayne added to NBA All-Star Weekend concert lineup

Lil Wayne,Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.
Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, Lil Wayne performs on Day 3 of the 2018 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
Lil Wayne,Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.
Posted at 4:56 PM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 16:57:51-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Lil Wayne has been added to the concert lineup for the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

The influential rapper, singer and songwriter will perform on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. as part of the NBA Crossover, which is a three-day event held at the Indiana Convention Center.

T-Pain and Zedd will be headlining the event on Friday night, and Keith Urban and Walker Hayes will be performing at the NBA Crossover on Saturday.

Other artists will be performing around the city during All-Star Weekend, including DaBaby, 2 Chainz, Jeezy and more.

RELATED | NBA All-Star Weekend Concert Guide (wrtv.com)

To purchase tickets to the NBA Crossover concerts, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!