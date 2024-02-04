Lil Wayne added to NBA All-Star Weekend concert lineup

INDIANAPOLIS — Lil Wayne has been added to the concert lineup for the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

The influential rapper, singer and songwriter will perform on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. as part of the NBA Crossover, which is a three-day event held at the Indiana Convention Center.

T-Pain and Zedd will be headlining the event on Friday night, and Keith Urban and Walker Hayes will be performing at the NBA Crossover on Saturday.

Other artists will be performing around the city during All-Star Weekend, including DaBaby, 2 Chainz, Jeezy and more.

To purchase tickets to the NBA Crossover concerts, click here.