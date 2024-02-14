Local rideshare, taxi drivers preparing for All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days Indy will be filled with thousands of people for NBA All-Star festivities, and they'll need a way to get there and back.

Local rideshare drivers and a cab company are gearing up to handle the crowds this weekend.

Izak Orono is one of many Indy rideshare drivers preparing to get behind the wheel for the busy all-star weekend.

“So my plan is I’ll go out during the day and kind of leave the night to those full time Uber drivers,” Orono said.

Ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft say they’re planning for a big increase in ride requests around the clock this weekend.

With the city expected to see upward of 125,000 visitors, local taxi companies are gearing up too.

“We are fully prepared. We have told all the veteran drivers to report for duty,” said veteran driver Olushola Alabi with Green Cab LLC.

The local company plans to roll out all 10 of their cabs for the big event.

“People will put in more hours than before because of the traffic,” Alabi said. “People will do a maximum of nine hours; some people will do day some people will do night.

Whether you plan on catching a cab, an Uber or a Lyft there are some things you need to know before you go.

If you plan on partaking in all-star festivities Gainbridge Fieldhouse or Lucas Oil Stadium rideshare apps will have specific pick-up and drop-off locations.

Through the NBA events app, you can click on transportation then go to rideshare locations to see all the information, pictures, and directions to show you exactly where you’ll need be.

Green Cab says all you have to do is call 317- 298-9999 to book a ride, their dispatch will be available 24/7 this weekend to facilitate them.

Lyft says they’ll also be offering incentives to drivers to encourage more of them to get out on the road.