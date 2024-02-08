NBA All-Star committee recognizing 24 'Rising Stars' across the state of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The hype surrounding the NBA All-Star game is having an impact well beyond basketball. The historic event is recognizing rising stars in high school through a Legacy Grant.

When the game was scheduled to be played in 2021, the All-Star Committee selected 21 youth organizations and rising stars across the state to receive legacy grants. This year that number expanded to 24.

A rising star recognized by the committee for her outstanding accomplishments is Charlize Pruitt, a 17-year-old with a passion for all things music.

The Christel House High School senior is one of two dozen other students across the state awarded a $2,400 “Rising Star” scholarship through the 2024 NBA-All-Star Legacy Grant.

“I’m very grateful. It's my senior year and I’ve been really trying to pursue scholarships because I’m going to school for music,” said Pruitt.

Pruitt was nominated by the Concord Neighborhood Center, that’s served thousands of kids since 1875.

“Concord is a place where kids can just come and be kids, learn new things, socialize and interact with other kids,” said Pruitt.

“When you have kids who aspire to be artists, singers, and producers, you want to be able to give them a little push and motivation,” added Lynn Rogers, Director of Children and Youth Services with Concord Neighborhood Services.

As a part of the Legacy Grant the center was also among 24 total youth organizations across the state who received up to $50,000 from the All-Star committee.

“We like to make it more than a game, so $1 million went to 24 youth serving organizations across the state of Indiana,” said Dianna Boyce, the Vice President of NBA All-Star 2024.

The goal is for the hype surrounding the NBA All-Star event in Indianapolis to leave a lasting legacy on the entire state.

“We anticipate that the brick-and-mortar elements we have helped to fund will impact almost 100,000 students, that’s not just today that’s into the future as well,” explained Boyce.

The committee will also be bringing all the rising stars from across together this weekend to participate in the All-Star festivities.

To learn more about the Legacy Grant, click here.