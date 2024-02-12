NBA All-Star game provides big opportunities for two Indianapolis charities

INDIANAPOLIS — NBA All-Star week is officially underway in Indianapolis.

“We are really excited about the opportunity of hosting the NBA All-Star Game,” Pacers Foundation Executive Director, Corey Wilson, said.

Wilson says there will be over 120,000 guests from around the world in Indiana.

The city has been preparing for years as the game was originally supposed to come to town in 2021, before the COVID-19 pandemic changed plans.

While the week is sure to bring in a boost to local businesses, the NBA is also supporting the city’s local non-profits.

Each year, the NBA selects two charities to represent each the East and West All-Star teams.

Both charities receive a $100,000 donation and the winner of the game’s charity will receive an additional $240,000.

This year, the West All-Stars will sponsor the Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis while the East will partner with the Special Olympics of Indiana.

“The dollars make me happy,” Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis CEO, Maggie A. Lewis, said. “It’s so important that we continue to raise the funds that we need in order to keep our doors open each and every day.”

Jeff Mohler, the President and CEO of Special Olympics Indiana, says the exposure has been key for the organization.

“As much as we will appreciate the financial contribution that we will be receiving, I think the exposure might be even more important to us,” Mohler said. “The local Special Olympics program in each loyalty across the country could use more coaches.”

The organizations are both set to attend the All-Star game with a handful of their group’s participants.

“I think one of the better days I’ll have in my career will be watching our athletes’ eyes get really big as we walk into the arena,” Mohler shared.

“When they walk into the Fieldhouse, I just know they’re going to light up,” Lewis said. “I cannot wait to see the excitement on their faces."