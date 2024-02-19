Special Olympics Indiana wins big at NBA All Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS—Sunday night was a special night for Special Olympics Indiana.

“I opened my phone to check the score again,” shared Special Olympics C.E.O Jeff Mohler.

“I just had to make sure that the East did win and I wasn't dreaming about the whole thing.”

Turner Sports

Special Olympics Indiana was the official charitable partner of the East team at this year’s NBA All Star game. The organization looks to provide opportunities to children and adults living with disabilities.

The East defeated the West 211-186, and Special Olympics was rewarded with a $240,000 donation.

“Just for us to be part of the weekend was absolutely incredible,” explained Mohler.

“We’re so thankful that we have great partners in our community, like the Pacers and and we're certainly going to make sure that we use the funds and the donation to the best use possible.”

WRTV

John Wheeler has been an athlete with Special Olympics since 2008 and feels the donation will take the organization to new heights.

“With that kind of money, anything is possible,” shared Wheeler.

“Personally, I wouldn't say no to new uniforms. But whatever they use the money for I can only trust that they're going to use it to help athletes have a better life.”

For Wheeler, Special Olympics has built a new confidence.

“When I'm playing in Special Olympics, it makes me feel like I can do anything,” explained Wheeler.

“Before I joined Special Olympics. I didn't have any confidence in myself. But ever since I joined, every time I step on that court, I believe I can do anything and achieve anything.”

WRTV

Wheeler feels the organization has created a family.

“Don't get me wrong, we want to win,” said Wheeler.

“Whatever sport we're playing, we're a family. We look out for each other. That's what makes me so honored to be such a small part of such a great organization.”

More information on Special Olympics can be found on their website.