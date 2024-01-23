Watch Now
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis gears up for NBA All-Star 2024

The Children's Museum is doing some re-decorating NBA All-Star 2024 style.
Posted at 7:34 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 19:34:06-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is gearing up for this year's NBA All-Star Game Weekend.

This morning, the museum turned their iconic outdoor dinosaurs into basketball players.

One of the dinos is dribbling a basketball while a whistle hangs around its neck.

"We are super excited as you can see," "Our dinosaurs are ready for all the visitors to come from all over the world to the Circle City, and make a stop and the Children's Museum and experience everything all we have to offer."

The museum was recentlynominated as one of the best museums in the country in the USAToday/10Best reader’s poll. Voters have four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice at this link.

