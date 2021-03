The IU Women's Basketball team is making Hoosier history in San Antonio, Texas, and moving on to the Sweet 16.

The 4th seeded Hoosiers took on the 12 seed Belmont on Wednesday. After a slow start in the first quarter, IU started to pull away from the Bruins, leading to an easy 70 to 48 victory.

