Police contacted after Ohio State's Liddell receives threats

Robert Franklin/AP
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, left, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor during the first half of a First Round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Posted at 5:24 PM, Mar 20, 2021
Ohio State officials have reached out to police about threatening and insulting social media messages sophomore E.J. Liddell received following the Buckeyes’ NCAA Tournament loss.

Ohio State associate athletic director for communications Dan Wallenberg told The Associated Press he contacted police on Saturday morning about the threats Liddell received after the second-seeded Buckeyes were upset by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts in overtime.

A report was not made with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, but the agency is aware of the incident and is following up, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email to WRTV.

Liddell, who had 23 points and 14 rebounds in the game, revealed on his Twitter feed he received threatening messages.

He posted images of the messages, including one that said “I hope you die I really do.” Other messages included racist insults.

