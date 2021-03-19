Heading to the NCAA Tournament games? Here's what you need to know

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA is allowing a limited number of fans to attend the tournament games this year, but if you're planning to attend any of the games things will look a little different for fans.

Fan capacity will be capped at 25% for all rounds, which means fan sizes will range based on where the tournament games are taking place.

Games will be held at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Mackey Arena and Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Here are a few of the other precautions in place for the tournament games:

Face Masks Required



Aside from the players, all people inside any of the venues hosting a tournament game must wear a face covering and social distance during the game. The NCAA says they also have crews that will be cleaning and disinfecting througout the tournament.

Pre-Entry Screening



All entrants will be subject to local health official restrictions and guidance including health screening and temperature checks before entering the competition venue.

Digital Tickets



All tickets to the tournament games will be digital, so make sure you have your phone on you!

No Big Bags



Fans are not allowed to bring any bags bigger than 10"x10"x2" into the venue.

No Loitering



During the tournament games fans will be asked not to loiter in any of the hallways or common spaces. All tunnels and doors to and from the court must be kept clear.

And the biggest message tournament officials have for fans is that if you feel sick stay home. If you have any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or feel unwell, tournament officials ask that you not attend the games.

VIEW | Click here for a full schedule of events for the NCAA Tournament

Here's the schedule:

First Four — 4 p.m. ET coverage start on Thursday, March 18. First game at 5:10 p.m.

First round — 12 p.m. ET coverage start on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20. First game at 12:15 p.m.

Second round — 12 p.m. ET coverage start on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22.

Sweet 16 — 2 p.m. ET coverage start on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28

Elite Eight — 7 p.m. ET coverage start on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30

Final Four — 5 p.m. ET start on Saturday, April 3

NCAA championship game — 9 p.m. Monday, April 5

All dates are tentative and subject to change due to conditions brought about by COVID-19.