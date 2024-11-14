NFL Scouting Combine to remain in Indianapolis through 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials announced the NFL and Indianapolis reached an agreement to keep the combine in Indy through 2026. Indianapolis has hosted the combine since 1987.

“Our partners in Indy have successfully hosted the football evaluation process for decades, and recently, we’ve collectively worked to grow and evolve the in-person fan experience, bringing tens of thousands of fans closer to the league’s future stars,” Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president, club business, international, and league events at the NFL, said.

The 2024 NFL Combine generated a record-setting $9.26 million while attracting over 27,000 fans, officials say.

“Indianapolis is uniquely designed and built to host an event as complex as the NFL Combine,” Pete Ward, chief operating officer with the Indianapolis Colts, said. “Efficiently moving prospects, team owners, coaching staff, medical personnel, and national media is seamlessly done in Indy, and the Colts are proud to be part of the team keeping the event in our city.”

The 2025 NFL Combine will mark the 38th year Indy has hosted the event. It will be held from Thursday, Feb. 27 to Sunday, March 2.

Fans will be able to attend the free event, which includes interactive activities, exclusive merchandise, and an inside look into coaches, GMs, scouts, and prospects.

