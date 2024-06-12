Olympic Gold Medalist Zach Apple talks Olympic Swim Trials, build-up to Summer Games with WRTV

INDIANAPOLIS — The countdown is winding down to the start of the U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium.

More than 900 athletes from all over the country are coming to Indianapolis to compete for just 52 spots on Team USA for the Paris Olympics.

Zach Apple finished his college career at Indiana University and qualified for the Tokyo 2020 team in 2021 on a pair of USA relays that each won a gold medal.

Apple stopped by the WRTV studio this week to talk with our Brad Brown about the excitement around the Trials, the pressure of swimming against the best in the nation and the build-up to the Summer Games.

Watch the full interview below.