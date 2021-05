INDIANAPOLIS — It's been more than 100 weeks since the Indianapolis Indians last played at Victory Field, but that drought ends Tuesday night.

The Indians will begin a six-game homestand at 7:05 p.m. against the Toledo Mud Hens. The Indians started the season 2-3 in their opening series against the Iowa Cubs and were no-hit on Sunday.

WRTV's Brad Brown has a look at what's new at the ballpark for fans coming this week in the player above.