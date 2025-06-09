Ownership of Indianapolis Colts transferred to Jim Irsay's daughters

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday the transition of team ownership from the late Owner & CEO Jim Irsay to his daughters: Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson.

Jim Irsay passed away on May 21, 2025, and was laid to rest on June 2. The transition follows plans established by Irsay before his passing, according to the team.

Effective immediately, the sisters have assumed new roles within the organization, according to the Colts' announcement.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon will serve as Owner & CEO, taking on the role of principal owner while sharing leadership responsibilities with her sisters. Casey Foyt is stepping into the position of Owner & Executive Vice President, and Kalen Jackson will serve as Owner, Chief Brand Officer, and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation.

The Colts are one of the few NFL teams under sole family ownership, following Robert Irsay's acquisition of the franchise in 1972. Jim Irsay, Robert's son, became the sole owner in 1997 after his father's passing and led the team to significant achievements, including a Super Bowl victory and multiple division championships.

All three sisters have extensive experience with the organization. Irsay-Gordon has worked with the Colts since 2008 and has represented the team at NFL meetings since 2004. Foyt, who joined the team in 2007, has focused on marketing and community relations, while Jackson has worked on philanthropic initiatives since joining the Colts in 2010.