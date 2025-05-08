30 years after 8 Points 9 Seconds, Pacers fans see same spark in Haliburton

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton’s game winning shot to give the Pacers a 2-0 series lead over the Cavaliers is sparking memories for Indiana fans — memories that date back three decades.

“Twice in the last three games, the Pacers have been able to come back from huge deficits,” one fan said while watching highlights of the game at Kilroy’s in downtown Indianapolis.

The day following Haliburton's clutch shot comes on the 30th Anniversary of Pacers legend Reggie Miller's scoring 8 points in 9 seconds in a 1995 Playoff game against the New York Knicks.

The similarities between eras are clear to fans who’ve followed the team through generations.

“They’re truly a team. Right? They’ve been playing together for two years now, and you can tell in the way that they close out moments like they did last night,” one fan said.

Pacers radio host Eddie White reflected on the past while appreciating the present.

“We didn’t have a lot of stars around Reggie, but we had guys that did their roles. You could argue that Dale Davis and Antonio Davis are (Aaron) Nesmith. I mean, just guts.”

For many fans, the comparisons between Halliburton and Miller are drawn from their love of playing in Indianapolis.

“Nobody really gives Indiana a shot in the national media,” a fan said while comparing the two.

“Just special the way they can lead a team and lead a team to victory and create so many special playoff moments.”

“Everybody remembers the eight points in nine seconds,” White added.

“Everybody remembers the shot over Jordan with .7 seconds left at Market Square Arena. Now, here we are today, they remember (Haliburton's) four-point play against Milwaukee. They remember the performance last night.”

Still, fans are hoping this season has one major difference from Miller's 90's era teams

“NBA Finals, champs,” one fan said.

“I think they can win it all at this point,” another added.

“They’re playing great.”

The Pacers will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday at 7:30 p.m.