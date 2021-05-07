Celebration of life scheduled for Bobby 'Slick' Leonard at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Legendary Indiana Pacers coach and broadcaster Bobby "Slick" Leonard will be remembered May 12 at a celebration of life ceremony at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Tickets for the ceremony went on sale Friday morning for $5.29 each. The service is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Leonard, who died April 13 at age 87, won 529 games in his hall of fame career with the Pacers.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and attendance will be limited to 1,500 guests due to COVID-19 protocols, but the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Pacers' website.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Dropping Dimes Foundation, which benefits former ABA players and personnel.

