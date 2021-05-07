Watch
Celebration of life scheduled for Bobby 'Slick' Leonard at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Celebration of life to be held May 12
AJ MAST/AP
Former Indiana Pacers coach Bobby "Slick" Leonard watches a banner being hung in his honor during a presentation at half time of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014. Leonard was being honored for his recent induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Bobby "Slick" Leonard
Posted at 10:21 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 10:22:50-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Legendary Indiana Pacers coach and broadcaster Bobby "Slick" Leonard will be remembered May 12 at a celebration of life ceremony at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Tickets for the ceremony went on sale Friday morning for $5.29 each. The service is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Leonard, who died April 13 at age 87, won 529 games in his hall of fame career with the Pacers.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and attendance will be limited to 1,500 guests due to COVID-19 protocols, but the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Pacers' website.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Dropping Dimes Foundation, which benefits former ABA players and personnel.

