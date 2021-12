INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and Lucasfilm are partnering to offer fans a "Star Wars"-themed night as the Pacers go against the Charlotte Hornets.

With the purchase of a ticket for the Dec. 29 game, fans will get a limited-time Pacers and "Star Wars" shirt available only through the promotion.

During the game, fans will also be able to enjoy "Star Wars"-themed in-game entertainment, music and activities for fans of all ages at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.