Indiana Pacers fan from China runs website dedicated to team, bringing fans from around the world together

INDIANAPOLIS — They say basketball has no borders and that can be found true for one Pacers fan.

Back in 2000 when Reggie Miller was dazzling fans with his three-point shooting, China resident Holick Lee started his website, Chinapacers.com.

“That was a time we didn’t have a lot of Pacers fans in China, so I started a website so we could connect with each other,” Lee told WRTV via Zoom.

The site is dedicated to everything Indiana Pacers.

For the last 24 years, Lee has blogged every game in Chinese and opened a chat room where people can talk about the game and their love for the Pacers.

“I’ll do every Pacers game recap in Chinese and there is a bulletin board as well so they can chat about it,” Lee said.

This is all in his free time, he also has a full-time job.

“You have to find people that you are able to share these emotions with all season long, or you won’t make it 20 years,” Lee said.

Lee says his goal of the website is to just bring people together around the game of basketball.

“I hope this gets old fans excited but young fans excited as well,” Lee said.