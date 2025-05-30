Pacers playoff run sparks boom in team merch

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are set to face off against the New York Knicks in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals Thursday night. As the team's playoff run continues, demand for Pacers gear has surged.

Fans are eager to purchase everything from jerseys to hats, as well as T-shirts featuring the team's vintage logos.

Local retailers have seen a significant increase in demand over the past few weeks, some even selling out of gear in just a matter of hours after it hits the shelves.

According to three retail stores WRTV talked to on Thursday, the most sought-after items include T-shirts, hats, and, of course, official team jerseys.

“Definitely the most popular jersey has been the Tyrese Haliburton jersey. We've sold a ton of these, as well as our city gear jerseys,” said Michael Young, operations manager at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Westfield.

Haliburton's jersey is not the only hot item; another player is drawing considerable attention at the Pacers' official team store.

“Pacers fans are beginning to notice Aaron Nesmith more and more,” said Eddie White, host of Pacers Overtime. “What has he done against New York? Nesmith’s jersey is rapidly climbing the ranks alongside Halliburton’s.”

For those who may not be interested in jerseys or are seeking more affordable blue and gold gear, local stores are also offering vintage apparel options and some other options, too.

“We try to bring back the vintage look,” said Tyler Parnella, manager of The Shop retail store in Carmel. “Behind me, we have a lot of old logos, as well as classic numbers from past championship seasons. We even have a Tyrese Halliburton shirt available.”

The Shop also offers hats, cups and more.

If the Pacers clinch a spot in the NBA Finals, select locations of Academy Sports + Outdoors, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and the official team store will have special championship gear available for fans.

Additionally, The Shop is holding a 25% sale on all blue and gold merchandise at all three of their locations (Carmel, Broad Ripple, and Downtown) during the playoffs.