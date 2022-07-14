DeAndre Ayton signs largest offer sheet in NBA history with Pacers: ESPN

INDIANAPOLIS — According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, DeAndre Ayton has signed the largest offer sheet in NBA history with the Indiana Pacers.

Ayton, a restricted free agent center from the Phoenix Suns, is signing a four-year, $133 million maximum contract offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Bill Duffy and Nima Namakian told ESPN on Thursday.

The Suns have 48 hours to match the largest in NBA history and keep Ayton.

Ayton, 23, was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Arizona. He would be the first-ever No. 1 overall to play for the Indiana Pacers.

After making the All-Rookie first team in 2019, Ayton averaged 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while helping anchor Phoenix's defense during its run to the 2021 NBA Finals.

He averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds this past season.