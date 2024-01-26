Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton named a starter for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton will play on his home court in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Haliburton was named a starter for the Eastern Conference team on Thursday night. The All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This will be Haliburton’s second time as an NBA All-Star. He had his first appearance in last year’s Salt Lake City game.

So far this season, Haliburton has played in 34 games, and averages 23.6 points and 12.6 assists per game.

Joining Haliburton in the Eastern Conference lineup will be Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

They will be competing against the Western Conference team, starring LA’s Lebron James, Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The starters are selected through a formula where fan voting counts for 50%, voting by players themselves counts for 25% and voting by a panel of writers and broadcasters who cover the NBA counts for the other 25%.