Postgame Proposal: University of Indianapolis couple gets engaged on the field

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Indianapolis Greyhounds football team celebrated more than just a win on Senior Day, November 6.
After the game, senior defensive lineman Cory Klemm got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, football manager Jordan Bentley.
The two first met on the football field at Key Stadium and after the victory against William Jewell, the team met in a huddle.
"I thought it was just cool that Coach Keever asked Eric and I to be over with them in the huddle, thinking that was more related to Senior Day," Bentley said.
"She's a very bold personality, so I think that's what attracted me originally and then getting to know her and her family, it's a lot of chemistry there," Klemm said.
The couple are both set to graduate in May and are hoping for a wedding date next year.
WRTV's Brad Brown has more with the happy couple.
University of Indianapolis football player Cory Klem is celebrating more than just his team's win tonight - he got engaged! Congrats to the happy couple! 💍— WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) November 6, 2021
📷 @UIndyAthletics pic.twitter.com/5HHzGgH3Jk