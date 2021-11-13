Watch
Postgame Proposal: University of Indianapolis couple gets engaged on the field

Brad Brown shows us how a postgame celebration at the University of Indianapolis turned into one couple's magical day.
Posted at 7:59 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 19:59:54-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Indianapolis Greyhounds football team celebrated more than just a win on Senior Day, November 6.

After the game, senior defensive lineman Cory Klemm got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, football manager Jordan Bentley.

The two first met on the football field at Key Stadium and after the victory against William Jewell, the team met in a huddle.

IMG_8185.jpeg

"I thought it was just cool that Coach Keever asked Eric and I to be over with them in the huddle, thinking that was more related to Senior Day," Bentley said.

"She's a very bold personality, so I think that's what attracted me originally and then getting to know her and her family, it's a lot of chemistry there," Klemm said.

uindy proposal 2

The couple are both set to graduate in May and are hoping for a wedding date next year.

WRTV's Brad Brown has more with the happy couple.

uindy proposal ring

