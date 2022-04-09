Watch
Purdue freshman goes from the pool to the Oscars

tyler downs red carpet
Posted at 11:49 AM, Apr 09, 2022
WEST LAFAYETTE — With the NCAA 10 meter platform title on the line, Purdue freshman diver Tyler Downs needed one of his biggest scores of the season.

An hour after taking home the trophy and national title, the star in the pool boarded a plane to spend time with stars in Hollywood.

Downs was invited to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.

Downs tells WRTV his starstruck moment came when he met Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction.

"I kinda just saw him walking by and I was like 'oh, that's Liam Payne. That's totally normal right?' I was asked if I wanted to be introduced to him," Downs said. "He's a great guy; he was asking me about the Olympics and diving."

He also saw Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner, moments he says didn't even feel real.

Downs is now preparing for the World Championships, which will be held in Budapest, Hungary this June.

