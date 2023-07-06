Purdue partners with SRX Series, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan to showcase new campus in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue University has partnered with Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) to introduce its new campus in Indianapolis.

On Thursday, Purdue announced the Boilermaker colors, gold and black, will adorn the race car shared by Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan.

This announcement comes shortly after the approval to dissolve IUPUI and launch Purdue University in Indianapolis in 2024.

Castroneves and Kanaan are no strangers to Indianapolis as both rank among the top five leaders in most laps completed in Indianapolis 500 history. Castroneves beat Kanaan in last year’s SRX season-opener to capture the win at Five Flags Speedway.

“I am very excited to be back at SRX and having Purdue University in Indianapolis on the car and sharing it with my brother T.K. is just perfect,” Castroneves said.

“This is my third year in SRX, and I couldn’t be more excited to share the car with my brother Helio and now being sponsored by Purdue University in Indianapolis,” Kanaan said. “As an Indy resident, it’s a big deal. Purdue has long been a part of the Indianapolis 500, so I’m looking forward to carrying their livery during the SRX season.”

Purdue University

SRX is a series consisting of legendary drivers racing identically prepared race cars, leaving driver skill as the lone variant. On Thursday nights at 9 p.m., each SRX race will air live on ESPN.

Starting July 13, the series will make stops at dirt and paved racetracks across six different states every Thursday night through Aug. 17.

SRX president Don Hawk says he is excited to bring a new sponsor into the series and looks forward to the partnership with Purdue University in Indianapolis.

“Having Helio and Tony share the same car for the entire season with a new sponsor in Purdue University in Indianapolis is a huge win for Purdue, SRX, its fans and ESPN,” Hawk said. “This team of Helio, T.K. and Purdue will be a threat to win every week in SRX. Welcome to Purdue and welcome back Helio and T.K.”

The university says it’s deep ties to motorsports and the commitment to expanding the university’s academic and research excellence with the launch of Purdue University in Indianapolis makes the SRX partnership with Castroneves and Kanaan a “natural fit.”

“Purdue University is about the persistent pursuit of innovation, and our new urban campus in Indianapolis is one of our next great examples,” R. Ethan Braden, executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for Purdue University and Purdue Global, said. “We are thrilled to introduce Purdue University in Indianapolis to millions of viewers on ESPN by partnering with the SRX Series. And we couldn’t team up with better symbols of excellence and determination than Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan. Boilermakers worldwide will be cheering them on as they lead Purdue University’s charge on some of America’s most iconic racetracks and into Indianapolis.”