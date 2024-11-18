Richardson returns to lead Colts past Jets

NEW JERSEY — Anthony Richardson had spent the past 3 weeks in the middle of a conversation of whether he was ready for a day like this.

Time and time again Sunday against the Jets, Richardson was able to make the kind of plays that showed why he’s back as Indy’s starting quarterback.

Richardson’s second touchdown run of the game capped a go-ahead drive in the final 2 minutes that saw the Colts come away with a 28-27 win on the road.

That late TD was set up by Richardson’s longest pass of the game: a 38-yarder to Alec Pierce that moved the ball down the field.

That was a bit of a theme during the day for Richardson, as he was able to hit the medium and long ball on the regular.

The opening drive of the day included a 31-yard gainer to Josh Downs.

The Colts opened with a field goal for the early lead.

A 33-yarder to AD Mitchell late in the first quarter had the Indy offense rolling.

And that one would set up Richardson’s first touchdown run—muscling through a couple of defenders… the kind of run so many have expected and been waiting to see.

The Colts led 10-0.

The Indy defense didn’t give up a first down for the opening 28 minutes but some late breakdowns got New York into the end zone before halftime.

Richardson’s only huge mistake of the game came right after the break when he lost a fumble deep in New York territory.

That turnover proved to be costly in the moment, as the Jets scored right after. Just like that the Colts were playing from behind.

Richardson kept them grinding, and a touchdown pass to Downs kept the Colts within one possession. It would give them that final chance to win it.

The Indy defense snuffed out New York’s last gasp, able to lock down Rodgers in that final minute.

The victory keeps the Colts firmly in the wild card conversation.

It also gives them some good momentum as they return home next week to face the Lions.

Detroit will come in at 9-1 with the best record in the NFC.