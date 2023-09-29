Watch Now
Richardson will start for Colts Sunday

David J. Phillip/AP
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) falls to ground after rushing for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 2:11 PM, Sep 29, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — ‘AR5’ is back to being ‘QB1’ for the Colts this week.

Head Coach Shane Steichen said in his Friday news conference that Anthony Richardson will start Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Colts rookie quarterback cleared concussion protocol after missing last week’s game at Baltimore. Richardson also sat out the second half of the team’s win at Houston, and was sidelined for several practices while coming back from concussion symptoms.

Gardner Minshew subbed in as quarterback last Sunday, leading the Colts to at win over the Ravens. Running back Zach Moss also added 149 total yards and a touchdown in the winning effort.

The Colts enter this weekend first place in the AFC South division, as the only team among that group to start with a 2-1 record.

Sunday’s game against the Rams starts at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

