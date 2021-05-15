Rinus VeeKay becomes IndyCar's newest first-time winner at GMR Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS — Rinus VeeKay continued IndyCar’s youth movement Saturday by scoring his first career victory with a win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Dutchman became the third first-time winner through five races this season. That's the most at this point in the season since 2013.

The 20-year-old is the fourth winner 24 or younger to reach victory lane this season.

He joins Alex Palou, Colton Herta, and Pato O’Ward in what is quickly becoming a changing of the guard in IndyCar.

Romain Grosjean finished second for his first podium finish since 2015 in Formula One.

Darron Cummings/AP Rinus VeeKay, of the Netherlands, celebrates after winning the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)a

FINAL RESULTS

1. (7) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 85, Running

2. (1) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 85, Running

3. (4) Alex Palou, Honda, 85, Running

4. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running

5. (11) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

6. (10) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 85, Running

7. (14) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 85, Running

8. (5) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 85, Running

9. (16) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running

10. (15) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 85, Running

11. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running

12. (19) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 85, Running

13. (8) Colton Herta, Honda, 85, Running

14. (9) Ed Jones, Honda, 85, Running

15. (18) Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, 85, Running

16. (17) Takuma Sato, Honda, 85, Running

17. (13) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 85, Running

18. (22) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 85, Running

19. (20) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 84, Running

20. (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 84, Running

21. (25) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, 84, Running

22. (21) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 84, Running

23. (3) Jack Harvey, Honda, 84, Running

24. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 84, Running

25. (6) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 50, Contact