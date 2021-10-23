Scecina, Brebeuf Jesuit wins highlight 1st night of high school football sectionals

INDIANAPOLIS — The first round of high school football sectional play is in the books.

Scecina upset previously undefeated Class 2A No. 3 Heritage Christian, 40-20, while Class 3A No. 3 Brebeuf Jesuit took down No. 1 West Lafayette, 24-14.

See highlights in the video player above and a complete list of scores is below.

Class 5A

Sectional 10

Concord 70, LaPorte 14

S. Bend Adams 35, Goshen 14

Sectional 12

Zionsville 45, McCutcheon 0

Sectional 13

Cathedral 56, Terre Haute North 0

Sectional 16

Floyd Central 39, Jeffersonville 20

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Hobart 72, Griffith 10

Lowell 41, Highland 7

Sectional 18

Culver Academy 50, S. Bend Clay 8

Kankakee Valley 35, S. Bend Riley 6

New Prairie 48, Plymouth 0

S. Bend St. Joseph's 15, Logansport 14

Sectional 19

Columbia City 48, Angola 12

DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14

Leo 32, E. Noble 29

Northridge 28, NorthWood 7

Sectional 20

Delta 56, Ft. Wayne South 18

Ft. Wayne Wayne 27, Marion 13

Mississinewa 49, Jay Co. 0

New Haven 35, Huntington North 34

Sectional 21

Connersville 14, Muncie Central 13

Greenfield 43, New Castle 0

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Pendleton Hts. 28

Richmond 32, Shelbyville 29

Sectional 22

Bishop Chatard 41, Frankfort 7

Roncalli 47, Western 8

Shortridge 18, Attucks 14

Lebanon 42, Beech Grove 6

Sectional 23

E. Central 44, Greenwood 14

Martinsville 33, Silver Creek 13

Mooresville 68, Jennings Co. 0

S. Dearborn 54, Madison 0

Sectional 24

Ev. Memorial 42, Ev. Harrison 10

Ev. Reitz 41, Boonville 34

Northview 28, Jasper 14

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Hanover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20

Knox 37, Calumet Christian 16

Sectional 26

Glenn 41, Lakeland 13

Jimtown 31, W. Noble 21

Mishawaka Marian 49, S. Bend Washington 14

Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8

Sectional 27

Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Northwestern 14

Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0

Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42

Peru 35, Heritage 8

Sectional 28

Guerin Catholic 21, Hamilton Hts. 20

Brebeuf Jesuit 24, W. Lafayette 14

N. Montgomery 6, Yorktown 0

Western Boone 41, Crawfordsville 14

Sectional 29

Danville 41, Greencastle 7

Indian Creek 36, Washington 18

Cardinal Ritter 57, Christel House Manual 0

Tri-West 62, W. Vigo 12

Sectional 30

Brown Co. 47, Pike Central 20

Edgewood 16, Washington 0

Owen Valley 32, Sullivan 29

Vincennes 48, Princeton 20

Sectional 31

Batesville 48, Rushville 26

Brownstown 41, Scottsburg 0

Greensburg 24, Charlestown 21

Lawrenceburg 49, Franklin Co. 14

Sectional 32

Ev. Bosse 60, Corydon 10

Gibson Southern 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 16

Heritage Hills 31, N. Harrison 18

Salem 28, Southridge 21, OT

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Andrean 44, Wheeler 6

Boone Grove 44, Hammond Noll 7

Rensselaer 52, N. Newton 8

Whiting 53, Bowman Academy 0

Sectional 34

Bremen 28, Manchester 13

Delphi 28, Cass 20

LaVille 29, Rochester 7

Pioneer 40, Wabash 14

Sectional 35

Central Noble 49, Whitko 0

Eastside 49, Bluffton 6

Ft. Wayne Luers 46, Fairfield 8

Prairie Hts. 40, Woodlan 27

Sectional 36

Alexandria 24, Elwood 19

Eastbrook 56, Eastern (Greentown) 14

Lapel 40, Frankton 18

Tipton 42, Blackford 6

Sectional 37

Lafayette Catholic 53, S. Vermillion 20

Monrovia 34, N. Putnam 15

Southmont 21, Cascade 7

Speedway 41, Seeger 12

Sectional 38

Centerville 49, Eastern Hancock 12

Scecina 40, Heritage Christian 20

Northeastern 42, Winchester 0

Sectional 39

Clarksville 41, Mitchell 20

Paoli 50, Union Co. 0

Providence 47, Switzerland Co. 0

Triton Central 58, Eastern (Pekin) 0

Sectional 40

Ev. Mater Dei 42, Forest Park 6

Linton 46, Tell City 13

N. Knox 31, S. Spencer 14

N. Posey 56, Crawford Co. 6

Class A

Sectional 41

N. Judson def. Lake Station, forfeit

S. Central (Union Mills) 40, Caston 6

S. Newton 50, Culver 8

Winamac 48, W. Central 14

Sectional 42

Carroll (Flora) 35, Frontier 0

Clinton Prairie 20, Clinton Central 8

Traders Point Christian 35, N. White 14

Sectional 43

Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7

S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18

Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37

Union City 25, Tri-Central 14

Sectional 44

Adams Central 25, Churubusco 15

Northfield 35, Fremont 14

Southwood 47, N. Miami 7

Sectional 45

Covington 46, Fountain Central 6

Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18

Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6

S. Putnam 24, N. Vermillion 18

Sectional 46

Covenant Christian 52, Indiana Deaf 6

Lutheran 69, Edinburgh 8

Park Tudor 26, Sheridan 7

Sectional 47

Knightstown def. Cambridge City, forfeit

Milan 40, Oldenburg 0

N. Decatur 58, S. Decatur 19

Tri 53, Hagerstown 6

Sectional 48

N. Central (Farmersburg) 18, Perry Central 14

Springs Valley 27, N. Daviess 6

Tecumseh 44, Eastern (Greene) 0

W. Washington 60, Rock Creek Academy 0