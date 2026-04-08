Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
43  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

Sophie Cunningham to join USA Sports broadcast team for WNBA games

The unrestricted free agent played for the Indiana Fever during the 2025-26 season
Valkyries Fever Basketball
Doug McSchooler/AP
Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts to a call during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against Golden State Valkyries, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Valkyries Fever Basketball
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever fans will see a familiar face behind the desk during games this season.

Sophie Cunningham posted on Instagram that she will be joining the broadcast team with USA Sports for WNBA games and contribute to studio coverage.

Cunningham, who is currently an unrestricted free agent, played for the Indiana Fever last season. Cunningham is not retiring, but joining the team in addition to her playing career.

The small forward played 30 games with the Fever last season, averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She played the previous six seasons with Phoenix Mercury.

WNBA free agents can begin signing contracts on Saturday.

__