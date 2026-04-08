Sophie Cunningham to join USA Sports broadcast team for WNBA games

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever fans will see a familiar face behind the desk during games this season.

Sophie Cunningham posted on Instagram that she will be joining the broadcast team with USA Sports for WNBA games and contribute to studio coverage.

Cunningham, who is currently an unrestricted free agent, played for the Indiana Fever last season. Cunningham is not retiring, but joining the team in addition to her playing career.

The small forward played 30 games with the Fever last season, averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She played the previous six seasons with Phoenix Mercury.

WNBA free agents can begin signing contracts on Saturday.

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