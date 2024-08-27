Steele trying to make the cut in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY — Carson Steele's football career at Center Grove High School included nearly 6,000 rushing yards and a 2020 Class 6A state championship with the Trojans. Soon he could be playing for another championship team as well.

Steele went undrafted this spring after leaving UCLA with a year of college eligibility still in the mix, that coming after starting with two years at Ball State.

Kansas City was the team to take a chance on Steele, and his impressive performance during training camp has many insiders tabbing Steele to make the team's 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

Carson was known as a run-right-at-the defense back in high school and college. That's given him the opportunity to be inserted at fullback with the Chiefs, one of the few teams in the NFL to use that position properly over the past several years.

Steele has also gotten some reps on kick return, and earned kudos from Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid all throughout camp.

Carson scored touchdowns in two of Kansas City's three preseason games, also got a chance to show off his blocking and receiving abilities.

Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET is the deadline for teams to lock in their initial 53-man rosters for the new season.

Many who follow the Chiefs beat have Steele being tabbed as the third or even fourth running back on the roster.