Swimmers who make the U.S. Olympic team to receive custom made Indy Car helmets

INDIANAPOLIS — 52 swimmers are hoping to punch their ticket to Paris during this week’s U.S. Olympic Swim Team Trials.

Each swimmer will get a special Indy Car helmet to commemorate the moment. The helmets are designed by 13 artists.

“It’s a mix of things I love – I love sports – I love arts and I love this city,” Artist, Jingo M. de la Rosa said.

The helmets were a made in part due to help from the Indy Sports Corp. The helmets are just like the one that you will see Indycar drivers wearing during the Indianapolis 500.

“To be able to say you are in the racing capital of the world and walk away having won in the Olympic pool and get a helmet – it really tells the story of Indianapolis,” IMS President Doug Boles told WRTV.

Each one created to tell a story about the sport of swimming – filled with lane lines – water and even a gold medal. The artists tell WRTV it takes roughly 2 hours to create.

“Each helmet is different depending on what the artist wanted to showcase,” Artist Amiah Mims said.

Right now, you can check out the helmets at the Toyota Aqua Zone inside the Indiana Convention Center.

You can also check out artwork by created by the All Lanes to Indy Project.