Tickets for 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Practice to go on sale Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Rising Stars and All-Star Practice will go on sale Monday, the league announced.

The NBA All-Star Celebrity game will be held on Friday, Feb. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium, and will include stars from the media, sports and entertainment. The game will begin at 7 p.m.

The NBA Rising Stars game will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will feature the NBA’s top first- and second-year players.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, the NBA All-Star Practice will be held at 11 a.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. NBA All-Star participants and coaches will take part in the practice.

Tickets for the three events will go on sale Monday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit NBAEvents.com.

Premium experiences for the NBA All-Star Weekend, including small group gatherings with NBA legends, custom merchandise and elevated hospitality are also available for purchase.

Tickets for the NBA Crossover and the NBA HBCU Classic previously went on sale.

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.