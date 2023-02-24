Trayce Jackson-Davis grows from 'CG Kid' to IU Star

GREENWOOD — Long before he was setting records at IU and dominating Big Ten defenses, Trayce Jackson-Davis was a skinny kid coming up through the Center Grove basketball program.

Current CGHS head coach Zach Hahn started in that position when Trayce was a budding 8th grader. He would eventually insert him into the varsity lineup during Trayce's freshman season, and the rest has all turned into some Indiana basketball history.

Provided/Center Grove High School

Jackson-Davis finished his high school career as Center Grove's all-time leader scorer with 1,802 points, He led the Trojans to a regional title his senior season and was named Indiana's Mr. Basketball in 2019.

WRTV

He has since gone on to a very good 4-year career at IU, recently becoming the school's sixth 2,000-point career scorer. Last week, he passed current IU head coach Mike Woodson for fifth on the all-time IU scoring list.

Coach Hahn says he's most proud of the steady improvement he's seen every year out of Trayce, all through high school and college. Hahn says the leadership skills that Jackson-Davis has developed are probably his strongest asset.

Trayce has already said this will be his final IU season, even though an extra year of eligibility is available due to the COVID year.

But he has some big goals still ahead: the Big Ten tournament, and one more chance at making a big run through March Madness.

